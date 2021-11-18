Kundali Bhagya, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Karan and Preeta cuddle, Sonakshi gets jealous

In today's episode, Karan wakes up to find out that Preeta is not there. He calls her and looks for her but she is nowhere to be found. He even checks the bathroom and couldn't find her there as well.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was walking on the balcony thinking about yesterday, when the doctor had revealed that Preeta is pregnant.

Sonakshi is worried about her as she thinks of the circumstances when the entire family will throw her out of the Luthra mansion if they find out Preeta is pregnant. Sherlyn looks at Sonakshi and considers her asking why she is so worried. Sonakshi replies back saying that she was thinking about why she went to jail to meet Prithvi and even talked to the lawyer for Prithvi's bail.

Sherlyn tells Sonakshi to mind her own business and Sonakshi replies that she is the one who is not minding their own business.

While Karan, who was searching for Preeta in the hall, finds Sonakshi and asks her if she has seen Preeta in the house. Sonakshi replies, "Why are you so worried about Preeta?" Karan gets angry at her and says that I want to be with her and that's why I am searching for her. Sonakshi gets irritated and thinks about how she will ever be able to make a place in Karan's heart. Karan reaches in Pihu's room and finds Preeta sleeping there on the bed with Pihu. Karan himself lies down on the bed with Preeta and cuddles with her. Seeing this from the window, Sonakshi gets jealous.

The next day, Rishab was sitting with Rakhi and Kareena talking about the new watch Rishabh is going to buy. Then Kritika comes from the stairs and asks her why she is so late and starts to scold her for getting up late.

Kritika tells everyone that she is worried about Prithvi and how she was unable to know his true face. Rishabh tries to console her and tells her that whatever happens, happens for good. Kritika then asks Kareena why yesterday she scolded Preeta. Rishabh tells Kritika to come on a vacation with him. Sherlyn gets happy thinking that Rishabh and Kritika are going on a vacation so now she can meet Prithvi.

