Kundali Bhagya, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Mona hits Kareena and Mahesh

In the previous episode, Rakhi cries holding Mahesh’s shirt. Kareena comes and asks if she’s crying because she told things about Preeta. Rakhi tells she did feel bad for that but she’s crying as tomorrow’s Mahesh’s birthday and she can’t even throw a party for him. She tells Mahesh used to always ask if he’s looking handsome in his black shirt. She tells she wanted to make him wear the shirt. Kareena asks what’s stopping her. She tells Prithvi stopped them from going down to the basement. Kareena apologises for yelling at her earlier and tells that she should make Mahesh wear that shirt.

The next morning, Preeta asks Ganesh to get a pooja done in Mahesh’s name. Then, she sees Kareena walking towards the basement worried. She sees Mona going with a bag and recalls Prithvi telling her to give the same diet, so she follows Mona. Kareena tells Mahesh that she came to give him a shirt since it’s his birthday and tells everyone wants to come to wish him but they can’t. They both cry and Mona comes and starts hitting her. Preeta comes and stops Mona and asks her to stop hitting Kareena. Mona tells her that if she questions her again, then she’ll tell her senior to have Mahesh shifted to an asylum.

Sameer thinks that if Srishti also doesn’t care about him then he also doesn’t care about her. Kareena asks Karan to come downstairs. He comes and Kareena asks him why would Preeta risk going down when she knows that if she went there then Mahesh will be sent to an asylum. Preeta tells she saw Mona hitting Mahesh and Kareena so she went to stop her. Karan tells her everyone will leave the house if something happens to Mahesh. Preeta takes Karan aside to talk to him.

