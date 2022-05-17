Kundali Bhagya, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Preeta plots to get the CD

In today’s episode, Karan tells Natasha that she doesn’t trust her intentions about lying or the police that she’s his fiancé but still thanks her. She tells him that everyone knows Preeta is his wife and tells him that she didn’t want him to go back to jail. She asks him to give his car keys as she’ll drive. Preeta goes and tells Srishti and Sameer that she saw Rishabh in the video Prithvi and Sherlyn were watching. She tells them that she saw a stranger throw a parcel into Sherlyn’s room. She tells them that Rishabh is in jail but she’s sure that he’s not in an Indian jail. She tells that they should bring him back home but they need to get the CD to gain more information. Sameer cries recalling Rishabh and Preeta consoles him.

Natasha asks Karan why does he like Preeta so much and what does he even see in her. He tells that there’s nothing in Preeta that he dislikes and she tells him that he shouldn’t be angry at Preeta as even she tried to gather proof but tells that it was probably her ill fate that didn’t let her succeed. He asks her not to interfere in their matter. Preeta tells Srishti and Sameer that the CD is in Prithvi‘s room so they should do something so he gets out of the room and they can steal the CD.

Preeta tells they should cause a fire accident so when the fire alarm rings even he will get out of his room and then tells Sameer and Srishti to go get the CD in the meantime. They agree. Sameer goes and lights the kerchief on fire and the fire alarm goes off. Everyone rushes out and Preeta tells that it looks like someone did it deliberately and blames Prithvi to divert their attention while Srishti and Sameer sneak into the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

