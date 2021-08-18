Kundali Bhagya, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Rajat refuses to marry Sona

This episode begins with Sona and Rajat's wedding. Everyone is happy and seems to enjoy the event except Rajat's uncle who is planning to stop the marriage. He whispers something into Rajat's ear which leads him to stand up and announce right in front of everyone that he won't marry Sona. Sona's dad asks if there is some kind of misunderstanding, but Rajat says that he can't marry her as she hid a big truth from him.

After a lot of questions and interrogation, Rajat asks Sona why is she marrying him in spite of being already someone else's wife and why did he lie about her first marriage and hid it, Sona says that these are big allegations and completely false.

Shrikant interrupts and says that he has proof regarding her first marriage and a person will be bringing it anytime soon. Rajat's mother says that she thought of leaving the past in the past and with this, Shrishti was able to figure out that the entire family was constantly talking and trying to hide this. Meanwhile, Sona shouts and says that she has never been married. They all argue and Preeta jumps in and asks Rajat and his family to trust Sona.

Rajat asks Preeta to stop as he has decided to not marry Sona. Subsequently, Sona's dad asks Rajat and his entire family to leave the place but Shrikant refuses to go without showing proof against Sona. Meanwhile, Sona breaks down and Preeta rushes and tries to console her. Sona says that she doesn't care about anyone else but she does not wish to give her character certificate. Preeta tries to calm her down and tells her to prove everyone wrong.

Stay tuned to know what happens.