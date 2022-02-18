Kundali Bhagya, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Karan and family get upset with Preeta

In today’s episode, Preeta tells Karan that he should trust her. Karan asks why should he as she made everyone upset on Mahesh’s birthday when all they wanted was him to be happy. Preeta tries to clarify but Karan asks her not to tell anything as he knows she only cares about money. Kritika looks out for Karan. He asks what happened and Dadi says maybe Rakhi’s BP is low.

Preeta asks Sameer to bring salt water. Natasha asks Preeta to quit pretending like she cares as she’s the reason behind Rakhi’s condition. Preeta tells her to stop talking. Prithvi and Sherlyn say Karan is right. Natasha questions why Preeta upset them even though she knew what would happen to Mahesh. Kritika says that’s how Preeta is as she always does what she wants. Preeta asks them to stop talking and focus on Rakhi. Preeta says she’ll check Rakhi. Karan asks her to stop acting.

Kareena tells they all should leave this house with Mahesh. Preeta thinks if this happens then she won’t be able to find out the truth about Prithvi and Rishabh. Preeta asks them to leave if they want but they can’t take Mahesh as she’s his legal caretaker. Natasha smiles thinking Karan will hate Preeta from now on. Karan asks Preeta why would she do it? Preeta says that’s how she is and thinks she can’t tell him the truth. Later, Preeta thinks of using her own method to make things right.

