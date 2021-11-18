Kundali Bhagya, 18 November 2021, written update: Sonakshi steals report from Rishabh

In today's episode, Sonakshi was waiting for the courier guy to come home so she could see the pregnancy reports of Preeta. As soon as the delivery guy comes home, Sonakshi opens the gate and takes that report from the guy. When Sonakshi started opening the report, the delivery guy stopped her saying that this report is for Preeta Luthra and not for her. Sonakshi gets irritated and tries to ignore the delivery guy. The guy again stopped her but this time, Rishabh comes there and asks the delivery guy what happened. The guy tells Rishabh that Sonakshi is opening the reports of Preeta and it is against their policy. Rishabh gets angry at Sonakshi and takes the report in his hand. He tells the delivery guy that he will give this report to Preeta. Sonakshi gets angry seeing this and gets worried about how she will see the reports.

Rishabh leaves from there and starts searching for Karan and Preeta to give them this report. Sonakshi was also running behind him to see what the report says. Sherlyn sees Sonakshi in the hall and stops her asking why she is so worried about that report. Rishabh was unable to find Karan and Preeta, so he puts the report on the table. When Sonakshi sees that report on the table, she steals it. When Sonakshi was going into her room, she collided with Preeta and dropped the report on the floor. She gets worried that Preeta will see the report but suddenly, Rakhi comes there and calls Preeta. Sonakshi picks up the report and runs inside her room. Meanwhile, Preeta reaches down in the hall to see if the courier guy has come.

On the other hand, Sherlyn reaches Sonakshi's room and snatches the report from her hand. Sonakshi gets worried and tries to take it back from Sherlyn. She asks her why she is so worried about the report. Sonakshi started to shout about her plan saying that she is the one who sent the fake report previously which stated that Preeta cannot become a mother. Sherlyn asked her why she did so.

Sonakshi replied saying that she thought if Karan finds out that Peeta cannot become a mother, then he will leave her and go to Sonakshi. Sherlyn gets shocked after listening to this.