Kundali Bhagya, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi plots to defame Karan

In today’s episode, Sherlyn asks Prithvi if he wants to murder Karan. He tells he’s not dumb as if he wanted to do that, he would’ve done that years ago but he doesn’t wish to do that as he wants to see Karan suffer everyday and tells he’ll ruin Karan’s image and even the entire Luthra’s family name will go down as he will trap Karan in a match fixing accusation. Sherlyn asks him how will he do it. He tells he has a friend named Sandesh who will meet Karan regularly telling that he’s a fan and will keep clicking pictures of them both together, even when Karan accepts money from him.

Sherlyn asks him why would Karan accept money from Sandesh. Prithvi leaves telling her that he needs to follow Karan and see where is he going. Karan gets down from his car outside the stadium and Sandesh from behind comes and tells him that he’s his biggest fan. Karan hugs him and Prithvi takes their photo. Later, Prithvi tells Sandesh to meet Karan everyday until BCL. Preeta waits for Karana dm Rakhi comes and asks her who’s she waiting for. Preeta replies no one and Karan comes and asks her if she was waiting for him and she denies.

Then, they continue to argue and Preeta realises that she needs to target his ego to boost his confidence and make him play seriously in the game and thinks she’ll do whatever she needs so he can play well for himself and the family. The next day, Sandesh meets Karan near the stadium again and hands over few gifts. Karan refuses to take them. Sandesh pleads him to and tells he has been dying to hand these gifts over to him. Karan takes them and asks him to not get more gifts and Prithvi takes their photo again and smiles thinking his plan is going to be fulfilled now.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Luthras ignore Prithvi