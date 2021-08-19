Kundali Bhagya, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Shrikant blames Sona for having an illegitimate daughter

This episode begins with Preeta explaining to Sona to fight against Rajat's family as they question her character and her parent's value. After the pep talk, Sona gets her confidence back and throws it back at Rajat and his family. Karan joins in and supports her to fight back and also questions Rajat's love for Sona.

Sona comments that Shrikant may be unfortunate to not have a daughter and therefore, he took this step. At this point, Rajat melts down and says that if Shrikant is unable to prove anything, then he will marry Sona. Sona clears his confusion and says that she will never marry a person who can't trust her. She adds to her statement that once Shrikant is proved wrong, then she will file a case against him and his family.

Shrikant says that everyone is behaving as if tables have turned and they are the actual villains. Sona asks him to stop beating around the bush and show the 'proof'. Shrikant does not wait any longer and introduces his private investigation. He adds to the allegations and says that not only is she married but also has a daughter.

This leaves Sona speechless and she recalls all those moments. Preeta says that this is a false allegation and the papers must be framed. Rakhi, Dadi and Kritika support Sona's case. Karan asks Shrikant to bring the child in front of everyone.

The entire Luthra family sides with Sona and this angers Shrikant hence he shows a report that has the child's father's name written on it. Preeta snatches the report and is shocked to find out that Karan's name is mentioned there. Shrikant takes it upon himself to say the name out loud, and everyone is beyond shocked.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Rajat refuses to marry Sona