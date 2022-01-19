Kundali Bhagya, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi disappears; Sherlyn to take revenge on Preeta

In today’s episode, Preeta delivers a speech and presentation at Prithvi’s party. She speaks on behalf of Luthra construction house and elaborates on their Luthra township project. The project focuses on building luxurious stays at an affordable price for ordinary people. She says they are providing a garden area for the children, which will motivate them to farm and eat vegetables grown in their garden. She further proposes a few more ideas, including a jogging area for the adults. An investor questions the reason for Mahesh Luthra’s disappearance from business parties and meetings, to which Preeta says he has taken a break. Sameer says to Karan that Preeta is innovative and far better than Prithvi.

After Preeta’s speech, the MLA and investors say Preeta that they knew Luthra township was Prithvi’s project and was very expensive. Preeta corrects them, saying Prithvi works under Luthras and is very small. She further decides to exclude Prithvi from the project and assures the MLA that he will get more votes from the ordinary people because of this affordable housing project. They get impressed and finals the deal with her. Kritika and Kareena get angry seeing Karan’s sweet behavior towards Preeta.

On the other hand, Sherlyn and Natasha are scared as Prithvi is missing from the party. Sherlyn confronts Nagre and scolds him for favoring Preeta. Nagre shares that he saw Srishti put a handkerchief on Prithvi’s mouth and make him unconscious while Janki helped her shift him elsewhere. Nagre tells Preeta threatened him that she will show the clips captured in the pen camera to the police if he does not support her at the party. Sherlyn gets angry and decides to take revenge on Preeta after finding Prithvi. In contrast, Sameer tries to talk to Srishti, but she behaves rudely to hide her feelings. Later, Rakhi kisses Srishti’s cheeks and talks to her, but the latter ignores her.

