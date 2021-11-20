Kundali Bhagya, 19 November 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi gives fake report to Preeta

In today's episode, Sherlyn tells Sonakshi to reveal her plan. Sonakshi gets angry and starts shouting that all things are happening because of Kareena. Sherlyn gets shocked and asks her why. Sonakshi tells Sherlyn that it was Kareena who suggested adoption to Preeta and Karan. Then Sonakshi reveals that she was giving Preeta some pills. So she can't conceive, Sherlyn gets worried and asks her why she did so. Sonakshi tells Sherlyn that she wanted to separate Karan and Preeta because she loves Karan so much and wants him to be with her. But as Karan loves Preeta this is not possible. And now Karan took Preeta to the hospital for a pregnancy check-up. And Sherlyn is wasting her time by not giving her the reports. Preeta comes there and sees Sherlyn and Sonakshi standing in a room. Sonakshi hands Preeta the fake report.

Sonakshi tells her everything is normal just that vitamins were deficient. Sherlyn thinks Sonakshi is so evil and she is still playing this game. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan were also looking for the letter. They get worried and ask Rakhi about it. Rakhi tells Karan that she did not see any letter. When Karan saw Preeta he also saw a letter in her hand. While Sonakshi was in the kitchen making milk for Preeta and mixing Pills in that.

Sherlyn comes there and Sonakshi tells her that she has something for her. Sherlyn gets worried and asks her what. Sonakshi shows a video to Sherlyn in which Sherlyn was in the jail when she went to meet Prithvi there. She tells Sherlyn that if she did anything wrong like showing her video or telling about her letter. Then she will show this video to everyone.

On the other hand, Karan reaches near Preeta and asks her for the report. Preeta hands him that report and tells him that everything is normal. Karan asks her then why she is looking so upset. Preeta replies that she thought she was pregnant. But now according to this letter, she is not pregnant. Karan consoles Preeta and hugs her. Meanwhile, Sonakshi comes there and hands Preeta the milk in which she mixed the pills.

