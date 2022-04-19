Kundali Bhagya, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Prince and Sandeep begin with their plan

In today’s episode, Karan talks to the reporters. Prithvi walks with Sandeep. Prithvi places his mobile in the bag and leaves. The inspector comes in and asks the receptionist for records since the robbery happened at the hotel. Prithvi texts the person and tells him not to go into the room as the police have arrived. Karan goes to visit Mahesh and to take his blessings. He requests him to wake up as he wants his father to be there tomorrow.

Prince questions Prithvi asking why they ran away from the police. He tells him he doesn't want to be noticed which could create a lot of problems for him in the future. He tells Prince to meet him behind the Luthra mansion to complete what they wanted to do. Prithvi secretly enters the house and he signals Sandeep and Prince to enter. Sandeep tells him he trusts Prince. Prithvi and Sandeep hide beside Karan's room and check if its empty. Pritvi tells them he has lost only twice, when he was about to marry Sherlyn and Preeta. He tells he has already taken revenge on Rishab; now he has to take revenge only on Karan. They all head inside the room and lock the door.

Karan tells Dadi that he doesn't like getting his pictures taken. Kareena tells everyone the story of how Rakhi got so angry when he got out at 99 during his first match. Preeta walks down, looks at Karan in anger and walks back. Karan asks her what's wrong and follows her. Prithvi takes pictures of Prince receiving money from Sandeep. Prince is made to look like Karan who is taking money from Sandeep and is fixing the match for money. Karan and Preeta try to enter the room but it's locked. Prithvi tells them he locked it from inside. Preeta gets frustrated wondering why they can't open the door.

