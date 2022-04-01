Kundali Bhagya, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Preeta makes Kritika play Holi

In today’s episode, Karan tells Kritika everyone will celebrate Holi since Prithvi got arrested. Preeta who is listening at the door comes up with a plan so that even Kritika will play Holi. Preeta tells Shrishti she's happy today as Prithvi is going to celebrate Holi in jail. Kareena walks over and Janki applies colour on her. Kareena gets really angry and calls them illiterate. Biji also applies colour to her. She gets frustrated and tells them that she cannot handle Preeta's middle-class family.

Preeta enters the room and tells Kritika that she wanted to tell Prithvi how everyone is happy he is in jail and how his wife is also locked up in the house, not even playing Holi. Preeta tells her the whole family is happy and she doesn't like that but since Kritika is sad, Preeta's plans will finally succeed. Kritika tells her she won't let her plans succeed and goes with Natasha to play Holi. Nagre is with Pardeep in a car. Nagre asks Pardeep if he’s even useful and Pardeep says he is an extremely useful and hardworking person. Pardeep asks him what's in the bag and Nagre tells they’re clothes for them to disguise themselves and enter the Luthra’s mansion as they’re going there directly.

Nagre and Pradeep go into the guest room and they hide as they see Rakhi coming but Preeta sees them and asks them what they are doing here. Nagre says that he knows Prithvi is in lockup and that Preeta has plotted against him using her husband but now Prithvi has his support and they will plot something against her and Karan. Nagre leaves and Rakhi comes in and Preeta wonders if she should tell the truth but then decides to tell later as Nagre might be plotting something.

Prithvi thinks he’ll ruin Preeta and Karan’s life no matter what.

