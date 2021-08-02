Kundali Bhagya, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Preeta informs Sarla that she isn’t pregnant

This episode begins with Shrishti trying to convince Janki to go to Lonavala along with her to meet Preeta and take care of her. She asks Janki to sneak along with her and go on a trip without informing her mother as she wouldn’t permit her. Back in Lonavala, Karan gets scolded by dadi and his father for not taking proper care of Preeta and they playfully ask him to do sit-ups. He does the sit-ups and promises to never leave her alone and take care of her.

Meanwhile, Sarla searches for Shrishti and Janki worrying about their whereabouts. Later, she finds a letter written by Janki and figures out everything. She scolds Shrishti and asks her to return, but Shrishti lies saying that Karan personally invited her to the wedding, and hence, she cannot refuse.

Subsequently, Sarla calls Preeta and asks her about her well-being. On hearing her crying, she makes all these assumptions about the weather and how bad it is for the baby. This conversation adds to Preeta’s anxiety and she bursts out. She informs her that there is no baby and that she is not pregnant and can never bear a baby. Sarla informs her that she must be delusional and the doctor must have given out false information. All the elders in her family and their age-old Daimaa also confirm that she is expecting. Preeta couldn’t stop crying after listening to all this. Preeta informs her mother that she has not told about this news to anyone as she does not wish to break their heart.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Mansi Srivastava to enter the show to bring a positive twist in the lives of Preeta & Karan