Kundali Bhagya, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Pihu recognizes Sonakshi

In today's episode, Karan questions Vinod about what is in the bag. Vinod explains that this has a special tracker which is made for this special purpose, once Karan manages to get the money then they will reveal themselves and catch the kidnappers. This is actually for Karan to see who has actually kidnapped her. Meanwhile, Sonakshi was really tense, she once again decides to call Luthra's but Rajveer stops her when she questions why he keeps stopping her. Rajeev replies she has given them a time and it has ended. one goon comes there and tells Sonakshi that she was wrong even before as Pihu is not interested in eating the chocolate.

Sonakshi in anger exclaims that she can die if she doesn't eat anything. The kidnappers get worried and Sonakshi insists they should not look at her like this because Pihu is her real daughter. she sends the other women to go and tie her eyes as then she will go and feed her.

Meanwhile, the officer Akash in the Luthra house plays the footage and explains they can see who kidnapped her. Vinod asks him to zoom so they can see her face. However she is wearing a burqa, Karan also instructs them to check the number plate but Vinod exclaims that usually the vans are stolen but he will have them checked. Sonakshi goes to Pihu who is constantly calling Preeta Ma, she sits with her advising her to eat but she at once recognizes that it is Sonakshi. She starts thinking of the Diwali night when she was with Pihu explaining that she is her real mother.

Pihu stops crying explaining she knows that Sonakshi has come to free her and will take her back home. Sonakshi receives a call from Sherlyn so leaves handing the food to the other lady, she sits down. Pihu immediately realizes she is someone else so requests her to open her eyes asking if the other woman was Sonakshi. The woman tells Pihu that yes it was Sonakshi.

Sonakshi questions Sherlyn about what happened in Luthra house. Sherlyn explains they have brought the money but Vinod is also going to set a tracker in it so they can track her location. Sonakshi in anger exclaims both Karan and Preeta would have to pay for this as she warned them to not act smart.

