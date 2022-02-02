Kundali Bhagya, 2 February 2022, Written Update: Prithvi waits to kill Preeta

In today's episode, Rakhi brings Mahesh to the Lohri celebration. Karan wears a pagri and notices that Preeta has dressed up in his favourite colours. She searches for Karan, but he hides to tease her. Then he bumps into Natasha and says that their plan of making Preeta jealous is working. Natasha tells Karan she doesn't have any dress of his favourite colour so could not wear it, to which he says whatever he said earlier was to make Preeta jealous and did not mean it.

Later, Karan tries to talk to his father, but Mahesh doesn't recognise him. Rakhi says he must be feeling uncomfortable being around so many people. Mahesh sees Preeta and wishes her a happy Lohri. Kareena and Sameer get emotional seeing Mahesh's improving mental health. Karan tells Preeta that his father only recognises her. Sherlyn gets furious after realising that Prithvi has shifted to Kritika's room. The technician visits Luthra's Lohri celebration and requests Prithvi to delay the Puja for he needs more time to make the bomb. As the technician leaves, he runs into Preeta, who doubts him.

Furthermore, Karan compliments Preeta's looks, to which the latter asks him not to flirt with her. She says she doesn't like it when he flirts with her or someone else. Karan tells Preeta that she can stare at him as much she wants. She leaves and thinks she should react to Karan the next time. Natasha questions Karan about what if she came into his life before Preeta, to which the latter gets disturbed and says he cannot imagine anything like that. Natasha hopes that soon she will make Karan her lover.

Prithvi eagerly waits to kill Preeta while Kritika asks why he is standing alone. He says that he loves the Luthra family, but nobody likes him due to his strict behaviour. She hugs Prithvi and Natasha stares at them. Kritika explains that they have now patched up.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

