Kundali Bhagya, 2 March 2022, Written Update: Preeta traps Prithvi

In today’s episode, Kareena tells she never agrees with Preeta, but this time, she will as she hasn’t wronged Mona and Mona is the one who tortured Mahesh and was authoritative. Prithvi tells now that Mahesh is out of the basement he’ll make sure he doesn’t meet people so that he can get better. Preeta comes and asks who’s he to stop them from meeting Mahesh. He tells she shouldn’t be talking as Mahesh is his patient. Preeta gives soup to Karan and asks him to feed it to Mahesh. Preeta asks everyone to come down and asks Karan to stay with Mahesh.

Downstairs, Preeta asks where’s Kritika as there’s a lot of work to do. Prithvi tells she’s with Mahesh. Preeta gets angry and tells everyone to do what they feel like doing and calls Kritika down. Kritika comes down and asks why’s she shouting and Preeta asks her why was she with Mahesh. Preeta asks her to cook breakfast every day if she wants to do something for the family. She asks Kareena to invite very few people for the birthday but not invite Sheryln’s mother. Prithvi comes down but stumbles upon marbles and falls. Preeta asks if he fell down as the stairs were moving.

Prithvi agrees and she tells she’ll call the doctor as he’s mentally unstable. Prithvi asks her if she’s joking. She tells he told the same when Mahesh fell down so even he’s also unstable. Prithvi thinks she’s winning and apologises and tells maybe it was his fault and tells Mahesh might be stable. Rakhi goes to the room and Mahesh asks her for laddoos. She gives him and he happily takes it. Karan thinks they’re spending time after a long time.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Mahesh comes out of the basement