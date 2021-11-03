Kundali Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi reaches hospital to kill Sundeep

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:14 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Kundali Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi reaches hospital to kill Sundeep
Kundali Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi reaches hospital to kill Sundeep (Pic Credits: Zee TV/ YouTube)
Advertisement

In today's episode, Srishti taunts Sherlyn and says she is a witch. She tells Preeta to be careful and not to get trapped in Sherlyn's mind game. Preeta calms down Srishti and tells her that she will not do anything. Preeta replies that she knows that Sherlyn and Prithvi both are evil. Preeta informs her that when she was crossing from Sherlyn's room she saw her crying while having Rishabh's photo in her hand. So Sherlyn maybe has changed her mind now about Rishabh. Also, Rishabh has fallen in love with Sherlyn and after that, we told him about Sherlyn's affair and he got drunk. All the issues are just because of this. Preeta gets worried, while Srishti asks Preeta to stay with her today. 

Preeta gets a call from Karan and asks him where he was. Karan says sorry to her for ending the call previously. Preeta tells him not to worry about anything but Preeta says that the situation is getting worst day by day what should they do now. Karan assures her that he will stay with her forever and says I love you. Preeta calms down thinking that at least she gets to talk to Karan. Sudeepa was leaving the hospital when the doctor comes there and tells Viren not to let anyone inside Sundeep's room because he will give his statement in the hospital. When the doctor leaves she thinks that something is off today in the hospital. Prithvi comes there from the front door. Meanwhile, at home Preeta checks in Rakhi's room to see if Pihu is sleeping. When she saw her sleeping she promises herself that she will get Rishabh back for Rakhi.

Sudeepa calls Preeta and tells her that Sundeep is fine now but earlier Prithvi called her to ask about Sundeep. Preeta gets worried and calls Sundeep as soon as possible. Preeta goes into Kritika's room to see if she knows where is Prithvi. Kritika tells her that Prithvi is out of town due to some office works. Preeta leaves her home running towards the hospital and calls the doctor.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn's mother suffers heart attack

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla/ Image Credits: Zee TV/ YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹151.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,989.00
₹2,495.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet & Fur With 3 Lint Roller Refill (60each) & Cover-total 240 Sheets

Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet...

₹599.00
₹1,398.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
View All