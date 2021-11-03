Kundali Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi reaches hospital to kill Sundeep

In today's episode, Srishti taunts Sherlyn and says she is a witch. She tells Preeta to be careful and not to get trapped in Sherlyn's mind game. Preeta calms down Srishti and tells her that she will not do anything. Preeta replies that she knows that Sherlyn and Prithvi both are evil. Preeta informs her that when she was crossing from Sherlyn's room she saw her crying while having Rishabh's photo in her hand. So Sherlyn maybe has changed her mind now about Rishabh. Also, Rishabh has fallen in love with Sherlyn and after that, we told him about Sherlyn's affair and he got drunk. All the issues are just because of this. Preeta gets worried, while Srishti asks Preeta to stay with her today.

Preeta gets a call from Karan and asks him where he was. Karan says sorry to her for ending the call previously. Preeta tells him not to worry about anything but Preeta says that the situation is getting worst day by day what should they do now. Karan assures her that he will stay with her forever and says I love you. Preeta calms down thinking that at least she gets to talk to Karan. Sudeepa was leaving the hospital when the doctor comes there and tells Viren not to let anyone inside Sundeep's room because he will give his statement in the hospital. When the doctor leaves she thinks that something is off today in the hospital. Prithvi comes there from the front door. Meanwhile, at home Preeta checks in Rakhi's room to see if Pihu is sleeping. When she saw her sleeping she promises herself that she will get Rishabh back for Rakhi.

Sudeepa calls Preeta and tells her that Sundeep is fine now but earlier Prithvi called her to ask about Sundeep. Preeta gets worried and calls Sundeep as soon as possible. Preeta goes into Kritika's room to see if she knows where is Prithvi. Kritika tells her that Prithvi is out of town due to some office works. Preeta leaves her home running towards the hospital and calls the doctor.

