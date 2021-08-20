Kundali Bhagya, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Sona tries to give up her life

Today we see that Karan reads the report and is shocked and angry. He shouts and announces that he won’t believe what this report states. Rajat speaks up and says that why is Sona quiet right now and why isn't she fighting back? Meanwhile, Sona couldn't stop crying, and hence, she rushes to her room and locks her door.

Rajat's mom says that now everything is crystal clear and now Sona has finally been proven wrong! Karan asks them to shut up and leave quietly, but Shrikant continues to insult Sona and her father. He puts allegations on Karan and says that he ruined the beautiful bond of friendship by doing things that were not acceptable. Karan couldn't take it anymore and asks him to mind his language.

Karan says that these papers are false and he can easily make thousands of such papers. Rakhi asks Rajat’s mother to stop putting up false allegation and leave the place immediately, but Shrikant refuses to leave without proving the claims.

Meanwhile, Sona becomes emotional and her friend tries to console her, but she is unable to open the door. She worries that Sona may take the wrong step under such pressure. Rajat says that if Sona was innocent. then she would have said anything and should have stood up, but she did not which proves otherwise.

Everyone was fighting and arguing but Prithvi was happily watching it, he thought to himself that finally things have gone downhill with Karan. The situation get heated up and the fight seems to have no end to it.

On the other side, Sona tries to give up her life in her room, thankfully everyone reached on time and saves her life. All of them bring her downstairs and the entire Luthra family explains to her how wrong her move was.

