Kundali Bhagya, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn plans to bring Natasha into Karan's life

In today's episode, Sherlyn fakes her personality in front of Rakhi. She tells Rakhi that Preeta has done wrong with them by snatching Pihu, which led to Mahesh’s mental instability. She tells that Preeta will never come back to them, knowing she is wrong and not able to face them. She asks Rakhi not to wait for Preeta, which is a bad time for them. She asks Rakhi to be thankful that their bad time has passed. She tells that Prithvi has been handling the business since Karan was in depression, it's also because of Preeta. She asks Rakhi to get Karan remarried. She takes the responsibility of finding a girl for Karan. Preeta overhears their conversation and is enraged. Preeta was so disturbed hearing this.

Sherlyn and Prithvi fake a fight in front of the Luthras to convince them that they aren’t together, but they are still together in their evil plans. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that Mahesh might die by his torture, and then he will lose the entire property to Luthras again. Prithvi says that he will keep Mahesh alive as long as he wants, and he has a backup plan as well to get the Luthra property. He tells her that she will get fifty percent of the property which is in Rishabh’s name since she is Mrs. Rishabh Luthra. She asks about Karan’s share if Preeta will come back and claim it. He asks her to get Karan remarried to the girl they plant for the property purpose. Prithvi orders Sherlyn to send Natasha for Karan and make her close to him.

He tells her if they get Natasha married to Karan. Then they will have the fifty percent share of Karan's property. Sherlyn tells him her idea and Prithvi tells her to execute it.

