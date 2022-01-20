Kundali Bhagya, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Sherlyn executes Prithvi's vicious plan

In today's episode, Janki recalls that Preeta told her to be friendly with Rakhi so she could share her problems with the former. Janki hugs Rakhi while Kareena gets angry seeing them. In the corridor, Karan asks Kritika where Preeta is. Kritika taunts Karan that Preeta has made a fool of him as he went to the police station for Preeta's bail but found her at the party. Karan thinks Nagre is involved in Preeta's kidnapping, to which Kritika refuses to believe. She denies that her husband Prithvi can do something like this.

Elsewhere, Kareena tells Bani that Rakhi was hugging Janki in the kitchen. Sameer lashes out at Kareena for bad-mouthing Preeta and says she could not do anything to save Luthra's property from Prithvi. Despite that, Preeta put in the effort and successfully did it.

Later, Mona informs Sherlyn that snake charmer has arrived. Natasha asks her why did she call a snake charmer at the party. Sherlyn says it is Prithvi's plan. He wants to scare Mahesh Luthra and prove to everyone that he is a lunatic, and as Rishabh Luthra is also out of business, the only owner who remains is Prithvi. Sherlyn says that if he successfully proves in front of the MLA and investors that Mahesh Luthra has gone mad, they will cancel their deal with Preeta and instead invest in Prithvi's company. Sherlyn instructs the snake charmer to go to the basement and scare Mahesh.

Afterwards, Natasha and Sherlyn fight as the former feels their plans always fail. Natasha taunts Sherlyn that she acts to be the mastermind but fails to fight Preeta. Sherlyn gets angry and reminds her that she is not her real sister. Janki overhears them, but Sherlyn notices her shadow and confronts her. Karan talks to Preeta and explains how worried he was after knowing that she was arrested. He asks what is going on between her and Nagre. Preeta says she is busy and will talk later. Karan says she is making him feel like a one-sided lover.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

