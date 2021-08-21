Kundali Bhagya, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Prithvi asks Karan to prove everyone wrong

This episode begins with Rajat questioning Sona and asking her to fight back if she is saying the truth. Preeta asks him to stop fighting and stop being so insensitive. Rajat’s mother asks her that how can she fight them and not question her husband about his affair. With this, Sona starts shouting and claiming that Karan has no relation with her daughter. She adds to her statement that she has never been married but has a daughter. Everyone is shocked after hearing this statement and Sona says that she won’t give any explanation or proof to Rajat.

She also reminds him that she wanted to inform about her past but he said he does not wish to know her past. Later, she blames her father for finding an imperfect groom for her. Rajat says that he will leave and Sona can continue her extramarital affair with Karan. Prithvi jumps in and says that enough is enough, and adds that if you still don’t believe that Karan isn’t the father of Sona‘s daughter, then we can bring proof from the hospital and prove it to you.

Sona and Karan are against this idea, but Prithvi insists on it, and later, Kritika and Shristi join in. Shrikant says that by doing so everything will be clear and hence Mahesh and Sona’s father agree to go to the city hospital and check the records. Prithvi wishes that the suspicion of Karan being the father may come true as it will break Preeta and Karan’s relation. Sherlyn calls him and asks about the father of the daughter.

On the other side, Preeta worries about Sona and thinks that it must be so hard for her to hide this past. Karan asks her that what is she thinking, she informs him and he comments that he thought that she must be thinking about him. She says that she is actually, she thinks about how good of a friend he was with her in college for not knowing such a huge part of a past.

