Kundali Bhagya, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Rakhi sees Preeta in her nightmare

In today's episode, Sherlyn stops Prithvi and asks him to control his temper. He tells her that he should have beaten them more, because the wounds of Luthras heal him. He doesn’t want to spare the Luthras. He tells that he will always keep them in control. Kritika takes Rakhi to the doctor, after she gets beaten up by Prithvi. Rakhi asks Kritika not to tell the doctor about her wounds, that Prithvi has beaten her with a whip. Kritika asks her not to worry, she won’t tell anyone that Prithvi tortures them in the house. Preeta gets to overhear Kritika and Rakhi’s conversation. She sees them in the hospital and hides to know the matter. Preeta gets emotional after hearing about Prithvi's torture.

Preeta decides to answer Prithvi by going back home and opposes his evil act. On the other hand, Sherlyn finds Karan drinking. She asks Natasha to get Karan’s attention. Natasha asks Sherlyn to leave them alone. Natasha asks Karan is he stressed. She acts like a good friend to him. She tries to woo him. She tells Sherlyn that no girl will enter Karan’s life now. Sherlyn wonders if Natasha can make her place in Karan’s life. Preeta misses Rakhi and recalls her words. Rakhi also misses Preeta. She wants to visit Preeta once and find out if she is okay. She doesn’t want to meet Preeta after recalling the past. Preeta recalls the Luthras blaming her and rebuking her with hatred.

While Rakhi gets a nightmare about Preeta. She wakes up in the night and starts crying. She says to god that she is bad, what Preeta will be going through after the incident.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

