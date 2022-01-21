Kundali Bhagya, 21 January 2022, Written Update: Kritika develops a soft corner for Prithvi

In today's episode, Karan tells Preeta that he feels like a one-sided lover. To this, Preeta acts busy. As Karan leaves, Preeta feels happy to know his concern and love for her and praises the decision to return to Luthra's house. On the other hand, Janki warns Sherlyn not to trouble Preeta as she is back to help her. Janki says she is still angry for what Sherlyn did to Preeta two years back, and if she repeats her mistake, she will not control her anger anymore. Natasha asks Janki not to threaten them.

Natasha advises Sherlyn to believe Janki's threats and search for Prithvi. They move to a room, and Natasha says she can not tolerate Srishti. She lashes out at Sherlyn for Preeta’s suffering and Srishti's torture In her anger, she calls her a goat. Sherlyn gets angry and she tells Natasha that she could not attract Karan towards her, so there is no use of her in the house anymore. Sherlyn says she will make an excuse and throw Natasha out of the house. Natasha asks her for money, but Sherlyn denies it. Sherlyn, then notices Prithvi inside a cupboard. They take him out and offer water. Prithvi asks him how he landed inside a cupboard. Sherlyn explains to him how Srishti made him unconscious and Preeta ruined his party by taking over his project under Luthra township.

Elsewhere, Janki bumps into Kritika, and they talk about their well-being. Janki says it is unfortunate that Prithvi came back into her life, to which Kritika corrects her. She says that she is happy in her marriage because her husband never misbehaved with her. Kritika favors Prithvi and says he has united the Luthra family and allowed everyone to stay at the Luthra mansion despite having an option to throw them out. She says maybe Mahesh had willingly transferred his property to Prithvi because the latter has potential. Later, Janki rushes to Preeta and warns her not to trust Sherlyn.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

