Kundali Bhagya, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Sarla hugs Kareena

In today's episode, Kareena bua and Dadi compliment Sarla's laddus which she made for the puja. Kareena tells Dadi to take some rest because she has been moving here and there whole day. Dadi stands from the couch to go to her room while all of the sudden Kareena questions Sarla to tell the price of laddus. The whole famliy is shocked and look at Kareena, she asks everyone why they are looking at her. Kareena then explains she asked this because Sarla is a caterer. Sarla replies simply that she has come here as a mother-in-law of Karan not as a business women. And Rakhi's family is just like a family to her, so there is no shame to feed her family something delicious. Meanwhile, Prithvi was shocked seeing Sarla reply in this way.

Then, Sarla moves from the couch and hugs Kareena. While everyone was busy in Ganpati puja. Some goons enter the Luthra mansion. The gate guards stop them and say they are not in the list of guest, so they can not go inside the house. One goon tells that they are here to play the band. While another goon tells the guard to cross check with their boss. When the guard was about to call Mahesh, the goons start beating them and put them in a car. Meanwhile, Rishabh takes Kareen bua with him in corner, and she questions him what he wants to talk about. Then Rishabh explains to her that he knows that she changed a lot but at least try to talk with Sarla in a good manner. Kareena gets angry and says that she is doing her best, but she is not able to accept Sarla in her family.

Sarla and Rakhi compliment the decoration of Ganpati pandal. Sarla tells Rakhi that it is looking more beautiful because of Pihu in their lives. On the other hand, the goons enter their house and Mahesh questions them that why they are here. The goons do not know that he is Mahesh and they replies that they are invited by Mahesh Luthra. Mahesh gets angry but also he gets distracted due to some mishap on the stage.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

