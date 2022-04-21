Kundali Bhagya, 21st April 2022, Written Update: Karan gets arrested

In today’s episode, Sherlyn sees Preeta and recalls how Preeta told her that she will throw her out of the house soon and thinks everything she said is going to be reversed as she’s the one who’ll be leaving the house as things are going to change. Everyone gets excited to watch the match. Sherlyn tells Natasha to watch the television. Karan calls Preeta and tells her to watch his match as he’s going to play well. The inspector comes and tells Karan that he is under arrest. He tells Karan someone else will play instead of him now. Everyone is shocked and confused.

Karan tells the inspector he won't come with him unless he tells him the reason for the arrest. The reporters claim that Karan has been arrested for match-fixing and the police have proof against him. Sameer tells the inspector that he himself dropped Karan and there was no money bag inside the car. The police tell him that they have other proof and take him away. Sherlyn tells Natasha that she's going to feel bad when she asks them all to leave the house. Natasha requests her not to make her leave. Sherlyn tells her she will and then calls Prithvi and tells him how all the Luthras were shocked. She asks him how he left the bag in his car.

He tells her that he kept it in when Sameer gave keys to the valet. He tells that the bag is the biggest evidence against Karan. The police bring Karan to the station. All the reporters ask him why did he have to take this step but the police ask the media to not ask questions. The inspector tells him that they found a bag of money in his car so they are preparing the charge sheet. Prithvi thinks that Karan will now know how it feels to be treated like a criminal and not a cricket player.

