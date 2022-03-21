Kundali Bhagya, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Luthras fail to steal the papers

In today’s episode, Natasha enters Karan’s room and suggests stealing the property papers before anyone else took it and making everyone’s life easier. Sameer listens to their conversation and thinks that Preeta is just doing everything to help their family. Karan tells he won’t do anything as such and Sameer enters the room and informs her that Karan denied stealing the papers and asks her to stop flirting with him and leave. She leaves and Karan asks him why did he talk to her like that and Sameer replies that he’s only Preeta’s.

Preeta goes to bed and acts like she’s sleeping and waits for Prithvi to come and steal the papers. Kareena and Dadi enter the room to steal the papers. Followed by, Sherlyn and Karan, and Preeta wakes up and yells at them, and asks what are they doing in her room. They tell they followed Karan as he was sleepwalking and Preeta asks them to leave. Sherlyn goes to Prithvi’s room and tells him that everyone went to Preeta’s room to steal the papers. Prithvi tells he already knows that as he saw them. Sherlyn asks him to steal the papers. He tells he’ll steal it under unexpected circumstances and on those instances when people won’t doubt him and sends her out of his room.

The next morning, Srishti calls Preeta and wakes her up, and asks her to check the papers. Preeta runs and checks the files and sighs with relief after finding the papers and then informs Srishti that everyone came to steal the papers but their target Prithvi didn’t show up. Rakhi yells and Preeta gets shocked.

