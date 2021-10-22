Kundali Bhagya, 21st October 2021, Written Update: Preeta follows Sandeep

In today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi is sitting in the office and someone knocks on the door and he tells his employee to enter. Prithvi asks him to transfer 80 lakhs and he tells it’s a huge sum so he’ll need his boss’ signature for it. Prithvi tells him he needs the money so he can hire a good lawyer to get Rishabh out of jail and if he doesn’t agree to transfer then Mahesh might get angry. Prithvi calls Sherlyn and informs her that he got the employee to transfer the money by manipulating him, and Sherlyn is amazed.

Prithvi gets Sandeep’s call and answers it. Sandeep asks Prithvi when will he give them money and Prithvi asks him to meet him at 3 pm. Preeta drops Pihu off at the school and sees Sandeep walking and decides to follow him. She tells Shrishti on a call that she saw Sandeep and she’s following him.

Sandeep calls Prithvi again and he goes to receive it but ends up banging a car from behind and the driver asks him for compensation. Prithvi tells this to Sandeep but he doesn’t believe and Prithvi assures him he’ll get the money. Shrishti and Sameer come to help Preeta and she tells them that she overheard Sandeep arguing about money with someone. Sherlyn calls Prithvi and he yells at her for not helping him.

In the factory, Sandeep drops something and Preeta tells Sameer and Shrishti to come in but Sameer drops something too which alerts Sandeep. Sandeep sees a wire moving and he sees Prithvi entering the gate and then realizes that there’s someone else in the factory and hence, he should stop Prithvi from entering or else they will be exposed. Preeta texts Shrishti telling Sandeep is texting someone and now she wonders what can be done.

