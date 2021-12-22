Kundali Bhagya, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Sarla consoles Preeta

In today's episode, we saw Sherlyn sees Prithvi and compliments him for looking dashing. She tells that she used to hate the fact that he likes Preeta. She is really happy to see his serious and focused side. Prithvi asks her to begin Karan and Natasha’s marriage arrangements. He asserts that once Karan gets married to Natasha, Preeta’s chapter will get closed forever and Preeta will be out of the house forever. Prithvi is confident that Karan will marry Natasha for the family’s sake. Sherlyn tries to convince Rakhi to get Karan remarried because there is no hope of Preeta’s return.

On the other hand, Sarla tells Dadi that Preeta had gone away for two years, but after her return, she started thinking of Luthra's in one day. She feels Luthras never deserved Preeta, Karan held Preeta responsible for Pihu’s loss and broke his relation with her. She never thought that she would need to tell Preeta. Preeta apologises to Sarla, Sarla advises her to not feel sorry for herself. She wants to tell her something about her elder sister Pragya. She doesn’t want Preeta to make the same mistake and undergo the same pain. Rakhi and Kritika meet Sherlyn in the kitchen. Rakhi apologises to her. Kritika stops Rakhi from doing the work. Sherlyn asks Kritika to take Rakhi to the clinic.

After this Rakhi goes to meet Mahesh with Kareena again and starts crying seeing his condition. Kareena urges Rakhi to leave the room because if Prithvi finds out about this, it will be trouble for them.

