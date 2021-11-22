Kundali Bhagya, 22 November 2021, Written Update: Rishabh suspects Sherlyn and her actions

In today's episode, Preeta tells Rishabh she has seen love in Sherlyn's eyes for him. Rishabh gets shocked and asks her how se can say this. Preeta replies that Sherlyn has now started to take care of him. Rishabh recalls some moments when Sherlyn was taking care of him in the morning. Rishabh tells Preeta that he can also see the changes in Sherlyn. Sherlyn comes there where Preeta and Rishabh was sitting. Sherlyn hands the glass of juice to Rishabh. Preeta starts teasing him and says that he should tell Sherlyn how much he loves her. Rishabh asks Preeta to stay quiet because he will tell her. While Sherlyn goes into the room to talk to the lawyer and she starts shouting at him for not doing his work properly. When she was talking about Prithvi, she saw Rishabh's shadow there and got worried.

Sherlyn then fakes her words and says to the lawyer not to let Prithvi out of the jail. She acts that she did not see Rishabh there and she turns. She tells Rishabh that she was telling the lawyer that he should not let Prithvi get the bail. Rishabh tells Sherlyn that he heard her saying and urging the lawyer to take Prithvi out of the jail.

Sherlyn gets worried and started crying saying that Rishabh does not even believe her. Rishabh calms her down and leaves the room. Meanwhile, Preeta was with Karan and asks him why he did not leave for his practice. Karan replies that he does not want to leave her. Preeta urges Karan to go to his practice. Sonakshi sees them and thinks about how she can take place of Preeta in Karan's life.

Meanwhile, Rishabh sees Sherlyn going out of the door and gets worried. He decides to follow her to where she is going. Sherlyn takes a cab and reaches the police station. Rishabh thinks that if she is going to meet Prithvi in jail then he will lose his control. Sherlyn reaches jail and meets her lawyer there. The policeman brings Prithvi out of the jail. And Rishabh gets shocked seeing this.

