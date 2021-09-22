Kundali Bhagya, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Sherlin hears Rishabh say 'I Love You' to someone

In today's episode, Kritika finds Prithvi standing alone in the hall and questions him what is he doing there. Prithvi lies to her and says he was thinking about their future together and how he is going to settle everything. Kritika starts blushing and says you will get arrested, Prithvi gets shocked and asks her why. Kritika replies that you should get arrested because you are so cute. Prithvi hugs her and starts blushing. Meanwhile, Sherlin was seeing everything from the corner of the hall and gets jealous because she feels Prithvi is also attracted towards her. Sherlin decides to leave but she sees Rishabh walking in the hall. She thinks that now days Rishabh is starting to act a bit strange after coming from London.

Sherlin gets close to Rishabh to hear with whom Rishabh is talking. Meanwhile, Prithvi also comes from behind and looks at Rishabh and thinks what if he gets Sonakshi married to Rishabh instead of Sherlin. And thinks that he is starting to fall in love with Sonakshi too, while having Preeta, Kritika and Sherlin in his life. When Sherlin follows Rishabh she hears him say 'I Love You' to someone. But before she can do anything, Prithvi pulls her on the side of the hall. On the other hand, Mahesh was walking outside the house and he sees goons again and stops them. He asks the goons why they are here, who reply that they were looking for him.

The goons ask for the money for playing the band in Ganpati puja. But Mahesh refuses as he doesn't remember seeing them perform anything and Rakhi comes from behind and urges Mahesh to pay the goons for the band. Mahesh stops the goons and tells them now that they have come, they can perform in the evening puja. Prithvi questions Sherlin about why she was lurking in the hall trying to listen to Rishabh. Sherlin tells him that Rishabh is having a secret affair and she heard him saying I Love You to someone. Prithvi is shocked after listening to Sherlin's words and decides to make a plan to know more.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

