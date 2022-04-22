Kundali Bhagya, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi meets Karan in jail

In today’s episode, Prithvi asks the inspector if he can talk to Karan for just five minutes. The inspector agrees. Prithvi goes inside the lock-up and starts talking to Karan. He tells him how he thought Karan wasn't a big player but he's wrong as Karan is a big player and even a match-fixer. Karan tells him to shut up in anger. Prithvi tells him that no one even came to meet him including Preeta. The reporters standing outside tell the people that a charge sheet has been filed against Karan. Preeta arrives and she tells the reporters she does not believe that Karan has done such a thing and goes inside the station.

Prithvi tells Karan that Preeta is now the landlord and she does not even want to spend money for his bail. She only cares for his money and property. Karan tells Prithvi to leave him alone. Mahesh is on the bed and is extremely restless and upset. The nurse gives his injection and tells him to calm down. Kareena asks Sameer to hire a lawyer so that they can arrange bail. She feels sad thinking about how the last time Karan got arrested, Rishab handled everything. Preeta goes to the inspector to ask if she can meet Karan. He tells her not to waste her time and how Karan has broken the hearts of so many fans.

Preeta goes out and tells the reporters that Karan is not a match-fixer but they ask her about the money bag. She tells them about the Luthra industries and how she's also a partner in the business. Everyone gets shocked hearing this. Prithvi tells Karan that his wife did not come to meet but only came to give a statement. Karan asks Prithvi to leave in frustration. Prithvi tells Karan he can call him anytime as he was in the same place as him and leaves.

