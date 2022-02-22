Kundali Bhagya, 22nd February 2022, Written Update: Preeta tells Prithvi that she’s aware of his intentions

In today’s episode, Prithvi tells everyone that the doctor is on the way. Mona gives a glass of water to Preeta and tells she has mixed something which will make her feel better. Preeta asks her if she mixed something in the salad just like she mixed something in the water. Mona tells she didn’t do anything and Natasha tells Preeta just blames anyone randomly just because she’s the owner of the house. Preeta tells she knows Mona is lying and thinks why Karan won’t help her when she’s in so much need even though he claims he loves her. Preeta purposely trips but Karan catches her. He insists that he’ll drop her till the room and goes with her.

Rakhi wonders what’s happening in the house and nothing is going right. Kareena tells Rakhi that all the problems are happening because of Preeta. Rakhi hopes Preeta gets well soon. Prithvi thinks everyone will hate Preeta from now on. Kritika comes and hugs Prithvi and tells everyone realised he’s a good person. Prithvi tells he felt suffocated as he had to prove his innocence every day but now everyone realised Preeta is wrong and he’s innocent. He thinks Kritika is too innocent as she doesn’t know he’s using her.

Then, Prithvi goes to Preeta’s room and tells her that the truth will be out when the doctor comes and checks her that there’s nothing mixed in her salad. Preeta tells she knows his intentions and tells she won’t ever let him fulfill his dreams. She tells she knows he gave money to Mona. Prithvi tells he’ll lie about it. Preeta tells him that nothing will work and asks him to get out of her room. Srishti, Jaanki and Biji enter the Luthra house and get shocked when Rakhi informs them what happened with Preeta.

