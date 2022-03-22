Kundali Bhagya, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Karan is accused of stealing the papers

Karan hears Rakhi screaming and rushes towards her along with others and they get shocked seeing the fire. Karan and Sameer help put out the fire by bringing a fire extinguisher and a rod to push the burning boxes away. Then Preeta asks Kritika to bring first aid boxes. Later, after the fire is put out, Dadi asks what Preeta did this time to which Sherlyn says that she actually saved Rakhi’s life. Rakhi starts to cry and Dadi questions why she was crying. Rakhi tells when she was caught between the fire her life flashed in front of her and she was scared that she was going to die as she has to take care of her children and is grateful that Preeta saved her life.

Later in the kitchen, Preeta & Ganesh wonders if someone started the fire on purpose. Srishti calls and tells Preeta that the papers are stolen. Preeta gets shocked and checks the whole house but doesn’t find it. Preeta calls the police and asks them to find thr papers. The entire Luthra family starts to raise suspicion about each other. Sherlyn and Prithivi think that Karan stole the papers. Preeta questions the family about the papers, Sherlyn asks Preeta to not accuse anyone of stealing the papers until the police come and investigate. Srishti enters the house happily & Janki asks her where she was. Shrishti asks Janki why she's so frustrated and Janki says that there was someone waiting in the house for her.

The police enter the house and ask Preeta what papers were stolen. She says they were property papers for the Luthra mansion. Sherlyn interrupts by saying that she knows who the culprit is and reveals that it was Karan as she saw him come out of the room. Everyone get shocked and the police ask Karan to come to the station.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

