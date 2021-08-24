Kundali Bhagya, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Sona reveals that Karan is the father

This episode begins with Shrikant arranging for the actual reports and bringing them in front of everyone. Karan questions about the father of the child but Rajat comes in shouting and says that Karan is the real father. Karan continues his protest and says that he isn’t the father, both of them had a pure relationship and this can’t be true. Rajat still puts up the allegation and hence, says that all he wants is Preeta’s trust. He goes towards Sona and asks her to prove everyone wrong, but she accepts that Karan is the father of the child.

He asks her to think before speaking but she says that it was true but she hid it to save Karan and his future. She says the incident happened on their prom night where everyone had a little too much alcohol and hence, he does not remember it. She continues and says that a few days later, she found out that she was pregnant and hence she decided to go and inform Karan about this.

She tells him that, she followed him in a hotel where he was staying but the girl he was staying with refused to let her into the room and claimed that Sona was trying to do a publicity stunt. Sona added that she knew about Karan’s marriage and hence gave birth to the child without his knowledge. She gave birth to a girl but unfortunately, she expired right after her birth. She said that she was broken after the news and did not have the zeal to survive. Later on, she started accepting the situation and is staying happy.

