Kundali Bhagya, 23 February 2022, Written Update: The doctor reveals the truth about Preeta's ill health

In today’s episode, Biji says she wants to meet Preeta. Kritika tells her that they should meet Preeta later as she’s taking rest. Kareena tells Preeta does everything but take rest. Biji asks her to stop taunting Preeta and they all go to her room. Preeta tries to get up but Srishti asks her to lay down and not move. The doctor tells them she fell sick after eating the salad. Preeta tells Mona mixed something in that as she wanted to take revenge on her. Biji and Srishti tell Preeta wouldn’t ever lie about this. The doctor tells Mona is a nurse and she knows her duty is to take care of patients. He tells he’ll take a blood sample to get it tested.

Mona tells Prithvi that she didn’t mix anything. Prithvi says he believes her. Mona asks him to support her as she’s always been loyal to him. He tells her that even he’s been supporting her by providing her money and asks her not to worry as the report will come normal as they didn’t do anything wrong. Preeta asks Karan if he believes her. Karan says he thought she came back for the family but he got to know that she only cares about money.

The doctor tells the report came back and informs them that there was poison found in the salad. Everyone gets shocked. Karan fumes with anger and yells at Mona and asks her why would she do such a thing. Preeta asks him to calm down and says they should check her bag. Prithvi wonders if Mona actually mixed poison in Preeta’s salad or not.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 22nd February 2022, Written Update: Preeta tells Prithvi that she’s aware of his intentions