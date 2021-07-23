Kundali Bhagya 23 July 2021, Written Update: Kritika slaps Sherlyn for trying to murder Preeta

Sherlyn was captured by Kritika when Shrishti informed her of the marbles that had fallen on the staircase. Kritika comes to the conclusion that Sherlyn attempted to murder Preeta's child. Kritika takes Sherlyn to the room where she slaps Sherlyn in a rage, much to Shrishti's surprise. Sherlyn is chastised by Kritika for attempting to murder Preeta's child. Kritika's defiance astounds her. Sherlyn had put the stones on the steps on purpose to murder Preeta's baby, according to Kritika.

Shrishti is taken aback by the news. She informs Kritika that she is going to kill Sherlyn today after losing her control. Kritika prevents her from acting irrationally in anger. Sherlyn did this out of jealousy, she informs Shrishti because Sherlyn had also lost her baby. She begs Shrishti to forgive Sherlyn and accept it as her final blunder. Sherlyn is warned by Kritika and Shrishti not to harm Preeta in any way.

Sherlyn calls Prithvi to tell him to stop his wife. Sherlyn has her eyes set on Kritika as well. She is unable to spare any of her foes. Prithvi feels relieved that Kritika managed to thwart Sherlyn's plan to injure Preeta.

The Luthra family, on the other hand, is ecstatic about the birth of Karan and Preeta's twins. They joyfully sing and dance, showering Karan and Preeta with blessings. Karan appreciates Preeta's decision for bringing so much joy to his family. Sarla hopes Preeta does not have any bad luck. She's glad that Mahira is no longer with them, but she wants Preeta to keep an eye on Sherlyn. At last, Shrishti doesn't ruin the fun by disclosing Sherlyn's nefarious intentions. She believes Karan and Preeta are entitled to a happy life free of their enemy's motives. What's Sherlyn's next move going to be? Keep reading.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, July 21, 2021, Written Update: New chapter in Karan and Preeta's life