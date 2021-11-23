Kundali Bhagya, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Rishabh tries to find real father of Sherlyn's baby

In today's episode, Rishabh reaches the police station and finds Sherlyn there. Rishabh gets shocked seeing Sherlyn in the police station. Inspector brings Prithvi there and Prithvi says that he is so blessed that Sherlyn loves him. Rishabh gets shocked listening to this and feels that his heart is broken. Rishabh leaves from there running and sits in his car. Rishabh starts crying and thinks about what he did wrong with Sherlyn. He starts driving while drinking, and recalls all the moments. Rishabh recalls how he first met Sherlyn and Rakhi forcefully made him marry her. He thinks that he did everything for Sherlyn. Rishabh stops the car and thinks how can Sherlyn say that when she got pregnant it was his child. Rishabh recalls that he never made any physical relation with Sherlyn.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi comes to the breakfast table and gets shocked to see that the whole family was not there. She asks Rakhi where is everyone when Rakhi explains that they all are watching the match and will not come. Preeta also comes when Ganesh exclaims he will also watch the match after serving the dinner but Preeta asks him to go and watch it. Rishabh also enters the house when Dadi asks him to come and have dinner with them, Preeta decides to go and close the door as there is a lot of lightning and rain.

Rishabh stumbles and is about to fall but Preeta asks him if he is fine handing him the mobile, he exclaims he is fine and walks up the stairs, Preeta recognizes the smell of alcohol so wonders why did he drink now. Kareena comes there and questions what happened to him, Preeta exclaims he must be tired so will come back after getting fresh.

Rishab opens the door of his bedroom and lays down on the bed wonders why did this happen to him because he was not able to handle it properly yet they know how broken he is. He exclaims he has to get up, sitting wondering who was the father of the child to whom Sherlyn was about to give birth. He thinks that he is sure that he is not the father, so he thrashes the entire wardrobe trying to search for the files, however, he was not able to find it, then he takes out them from the side table and seeing the files, he thinks that he would surely find out who was the father of the child with whom she was pregnant.

