Kundali Bhagya 23rd March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Police search Luthra mansion

In today’s episode, Dadi asks why would Karan steal the papers. Sherlyn and Preeta start arguing, and Sherlyn says that Preeta is trying to defend Karan. Upon seeing this argument, Dadi requests Karina to give back the papers, and everyone is shocked. Prithvi advises they should at least allow the police to search the Luthra mansion. Janki scolds Srishti for not informing her and leaving the house. Srishti says she did inform and Biji also says the same. Srishti asks her not to worry, and Janki goes to get food. Later, Srishti thanks Biji for saving her.

The inspector finds a file in Karan’s room and asks if this is the same file. Prithvi asks Preeta to check so she takes out the papers and is shocked to see newspaper cutting in it. Preeta reveals that this proves someone else stole the papers and then placed the file in Karan’s room. The inspector tells the family to stay in the house since the professional team will visit them tomorrow and tells them they need to see the footage of CCTV cameras. He further demands that no one should leave the house until the team arrives.

Later, Preeta cries and Shrishti questions her why she is Preeta crying. Preeta reveals that her plan will be ruined. Preeta mentions that she vowed to fulfill her mission and now she won’t be able to complete it. She tells Srishti that the police searched the entire house but couldn’t find anything. Srishti asks Preeta to take Karan’s help to spy on Prithvi. Srishti tells her she’ll leave as Janki will be worried and tells Preeta to go on a vacation after all of this. Preeta thinks she needs to win against Prithvi.

