Kundali Bhagya, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Preeta ignores Karan

This episode begins with Sona telling that she wished to keep past in the past and wanted to move forward and hence had her wedding. She apologizes to Preeta for bringing such a big problem into her life and also said that Karan is innocent as he wasn't aware of the pregnancy. Rajat and his mom take an exit but before leaving, Rajat's mom asks Preeta to be careful. Sona's dad is disappointed with this blunder and also takes a leave.

Preeta is unable to sink in or accept anything. She behaves normally and as if nothing has changed and comments that everyone's luggage has been packed and therefore they all shall leave. Meanwhile, Sarla has a weird intuition that something bad is going to happen in their life.

Rakhi fears that Preeta won't be able to accept the incident and she curses Sona for bringing in this tornado in Preeta's life. She wishes to look after Preeta but Dadi advised her to not interfere as it is their personal matter. She fears that this incident may result in the separation of Karan and Preeta's relationship. She also comments that Karan has cheated on Preeta, hence separation is inevitable.

Karan tries to talk to Preeta but she avoids her and later she goes into the guest room to stay away from Karan.

She gets a call from Sarla and asks about her whereabouts in a panicky way. She comments that she may be worrying unnecessarily and that she need not worry when Preeta has Karan along her side. She continues with her praises for Karan and this leaves Preeta with tears in her eyes.

