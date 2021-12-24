Kundali Bhagya, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Prithvi threatened by Preeta’s arrival at Luthra house

In today’s episode, we saw as the Puja continues, the wind blows throughout the Luthra mansion. Prithvi orders to shut all the windows. The pandit explains that this is a signal of ‘Devi’s’ homecoming. He assures that this good energy will change the destiny of the house. Rakhi says with guilt that this house’s fate has already changed. He says every home has evil power and a goddess. Natasha thinks the pandit is speaking according to her script. As the load shedding happens, Prithvi asks Karan to fix it. Prithvi feels threatened.

Soon, Preeta walks towards the Luthra mansion in a red saree and a bindi. She steps over the fallen kumkum and leaves her footprint on the floor as she enters the house.

Mahesh, who is caged in a room, realizes her arrival. Kareena, Sherlyn, Prithvi, and Kritika look unhappy to see her. At the same time, Rakhi hugs Preeta to express her happiness. Preeta, pointing primarily at Prithvi, says she does not feel the same. Rakhi asks her how she is doing. Preeta replies that she has worked very hard in the past two years, and now she is delighted. Prithvi asks Preeta to do her work and leave. Preeta says what he is doing at Luthra’s mansion. Prithvi calls her more stupid than before and declares that he is the new owner of the Luthra house. Rakhi interferes and takes Preeta to her room. Preeta first-aids her swollen hand.

Meanwhile, Rakhi pats her head and explains how Prithvi handles the business and house. She requests Preeta to forget the bitter past and calls her lucky charm. Preeta tells her not to worry as she is back.

Sherlyn told Natasha to drop Karan at his room. Kritika blames Preeta for all the misfortune of the house. As Preeta is about to leave, Prithvi throws 1000 rupees on the floor to pay her fees. Prithvi tells her that she might have been through the worst poverty; her future could have changed if she had married him.



We watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Sarla consoles Preeta