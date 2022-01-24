Kundali Bhagya, 24 January 2022, Written Update: Natasha plans bizarre plot against Preeta

In today's episode, Janki advises Preeta to stay alert of Sherlyn's conspiracy, to which Preeta assures her that she will win and will not spare her enemies. On the other hand, Prithvi and Sherlyn are angry while Natasha proposes to help. She says she has a plan and can handle 1000 women like Preeta. Prithvi asks not to waste his time and explains the plan, to which, Natasha shares that she is a smart street girl who fought a lot for her rights during her childhood. She asks not to confuse her personality as she acts innocent and cute but is a fierce and unbeatable woman in reality.

Sherlyn stares at her with shock, but Natasha continues that the former brought her to the Luthra mansion to lure Karan, but the plan failed due to Preeta's arrival, and now she has a better method to handle Preeta. At the party, Karan notices that Sameer is upset and inquiries. Sameer shares that Srishti is ignoring him. Karan advises him to roam around her and repeatedly say 'Sorry' and 'I Love You' to quell her anger. Later, Prithvi comes across Preeta and congratulates her for defeating death. Preeta asks Prithvi if he feels like a failure to see her alive. She mocks him for sending fake police to murder her and says he is nobody to change her destiny.

Prithvi asks why is she still allowing him to stay at the Luthra mansion, to which Preeta says she feels relieved after seeing his defeat. Preeta says she will make Prithvi regret his actions soon. She slips her tongue and says to Prithvi she would make him apologise to every member of the Luthra family. Prithvi doubts and questions why she wants him to apologise to Luthras if her interest is just in property and business. Preeta corrects herself and tells Prithvi that apologising will hurt his ego, which is entertaining for her to watch. On the other hand, Natasha does something with the wires to execute her plan while Sherlyn searches for her.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

