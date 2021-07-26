Kundali Bhagya 24 July 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn breaks up with Prithvi

The episode begins with Preeta asking Sherlyn to start new with her and promise her to not cause any harm to her unborn child and keep them safe. Sherlyn reluctantly agrees to it and later calls Prithvi and blames him for her defeat. She also tells Prithvi that she wants to put an end to their relationship and wants to break up with him. Shrishti, Sarla, and Janki leave for the Luthra house to meet Preeta and give her besan ke laddu. On their arrival, Sarla asks Preeta to be cautious and take care of herself during the pregnancy. Sherlyn was really irritated on their arrival and felt as if she was treated like a servant.

Subsequently, the Luthra family informs them regarding their departure to Lonavala to attend Karan’s college friend's wedding. Hearing this, Shrishti fears that Sherlyn might use this as an opportunity to harm Preeta’s baby. Hence, she asks Sameer to take care of Preeta and her unborn child as she may face a threat from Sherlyn. She explains to him that Sherlyn made a similar attempt in the past and may want to do it again. While Shrishti was telling this to Sameer, Janki walked in on them and heard everything. She was bursting with anger and was rushing towards the hall, where the entire family was present to tell everything to the family. Shrishti ran over and begged her to not announce Sherlyn’s intentions but Janki did not listen to a word and kept screaming Sherlyn’s name.

Will Janki reveal Sherlyn’s intentions? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 24 July 2021, Written Update: Preeta wants a fresh start with Sherlyn