Kundali Bhagya, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Goons catch Pihu

In today's episode, Sarla was hiding from the goons and hides in the room of Sonakshi. Sonakshi enters her room and calls her father Yashvardhan and she starts talking about her plans towards winning Karan's heart and destroying the Luthra family. Sonakshi also tells him that how much she hates Pihu and Preeta because they make Karan away from her. Sarla gets shocked listening to her and thinks Sonakshi was just using Pihu as her key for Karan's heart. Sonakshi talks more rubbish about Pihu, while Sarla gets unconscious. Sarla also tries to call Preeta but she couldn't.

On the other hand, Preeta was also searching for Sarla everywhere in the house. But Kareena finds her in the hallway and tells her to come in puja. Preeta reaches into the hall and does puja with the whole family but still, was worried about Sarla. Preeta decides to go and search for Sarla again but Rakhi stops her and calls Karan. Rakhi then asks them to distribute Ladoo boxes to the guest and the whole family. Karan and Preeta grab the boxes and start distributing them. Karan and Preeta were unaware of the fact that the boxes contain drugs, not the laddoos.

When the drug mafia finds out that the drug boxes are out, he asks goons to stop them. The mafia tells the goons to do firing to stop the guests from taking drug boxes. The goon fires in the air, Karan, and Preeta who was distributing the boxes, and all the other guests and family gets shocked seeing the goons. The goons ask Preeta and Karan to give all the boxes but Karan finds out that the boxes contain drugs in them and said no. While Sonakshi thinks it's a good idea to take advantage and become a hero for Karan. One goon catches Pihu and threatens Karan to give him the boxes.