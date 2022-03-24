Kundali Bhagya, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Karan follows Prithvi

In today’s episode, Prithvi asks Nagre to come and meet him immediately. Sherlyn wonders why is Prithvi confusing her so much. Natasha starts accusing Sherlyn of stealing the papers, while Sherlyn denies her accusations by saying that she didn't steal them. Natasha says that this conversation is meaningless as she knows that Prithvi stole the papers. Karina tells Rakhi that Karan stole the papers. Dadi and Rakhi get shocked. Karan is in the hall when he overhears Prithvi assuring Nagre that he is coming. He tries to follow Prithvi who is about to walk out of the house.

Prithvi gets suspicious of being followed so he texts Nagre to wait where he is and checks the parking area. Prithvi finally walks out and Karan follows him and is shocked to see Prithvi meeting Nagre. Prithvi tells he stole the papers and wants to remove Preeta’s name. Nagre asks him to show the papers and Prithvi tells he’ll give them tomorrow in his office. Karan calls the inspector upon witnessing this and requests if he can come immediately since he has found something that will prove that Prithvi has stolen the papers. The inspector mentions that he can arrange a team right away and come to their house.

The entire family is seated in the hall when Preeta and Shrishti enter. Kritika, Kareena, Natasha Sherlyn start an argument amongst each other. They involve Shrishti and Preeta in the argument as well. Prithvi is seen going upstairs so they ask him also to join them. Karan stops and questions him by asking if he is going to take out the papers that he stole from Preeta’s room. Prithvi is shocked when Karan calls the inspector who walks inside with his entire team. The inspector reveals that upon Karan's request they came with the special team. The police leave to search Prithvi's room.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

