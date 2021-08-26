Kundali Bhagya, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn informs Sarla regarding Sona’s child

Karan tries to talk to Preeta but she tells him that she does not wish to talk to him. Sherlyn and Prithvi are happy to see this and Prithvi thinks to himself that Karan and Preeta are finally separated and now he can take some steps to win over Preeta’s heart.

Meanwhile, at Sarla’s house, Shristi and Janki enter the house and Sarla observes their face which seems pretty upset. She questions them that why do they seem so upset after coming from a wedding.

Both of them don’t answer and stay still because Preeta asked them not to reveal anything. She says that this is adding to her worry therefore, Janki finally speaks up that they are upset because both of them left the house without seeking her permission. Sarla offers them food and tells them that she isn’t disappointed with both of them.

Sherlyn wonders if she is dreaming, she later wishes to add spice to their fight, and hence, she makes up a plan of disclosing everything to Sarla which led to a huge fight among both families. On the other side, Preeta and Karan can’t stop thinking about the incident. She wishes to call him but does not and meanwhile, Sona calls Karan and apologies to him but Karan asks her to never call him.

Kareena bua worries that Preeta is pregnant and must be tensed which will result in her leaving the house. Sherlyn hears this and thinks that they may try to avoid Sarla but she will make sure that Sarla enters the house and causes some drama. She immediately calls Sarla and beats around the bush, Sarla says that she knows Sherlyn very well. Sherlyn says that Karan has cheated on Preeta with Sona and has a child.

Saral immediately calls Shrishti and Janki and ask them what happened, both of them lie but she says that she knows the truth. She is angry and says that she heard about the news from Sherlyn. She calls Preeta but Preeta ignores her call and hence she rushes into her room and locks it.

