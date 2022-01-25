Kundali Bhagya, 25 January 2022, Written Update: Heated argument between Prithvi and Sherlyn

In today's episode, Natasha explains her heinous plan to Sherlyn and says she has placed the wires with the mic to electrocute Preeta during her speech. Natasha further shows a switch in the living room that she will press when Preeta comes up on stage for her speech. She adds that Preeta has impressed the investors but will not be able to sign the documents after getting electrocuted. Sherlyn questions how she got this idea, to which Natasha taunts the former, and Prithvi says she believes in execution rather than hollow talks. Sherlyn gets angry and threatens to terminate the contract. Natasha reminds her that only Prithvi has the power to decide.

On the other hand, Prithvi asks Nagre where the investors and the MLA has gone. Nagre informs him that Preeta has taken over his township project in his absence. Soon, Karan run into them and warns Prithvi not to hurt Preeta; otherwise, they will see his dark side. Sameer takes a dig at Nagre and asks him to call the police. However, Prithvi and Karan soon get into a physical fight.

Janki bumps into Sherlyn and doubts that something is not correct. Sherlyn reveals that she doesn't want Rishabh Luthra to be back in the house during a heated conversation. Later, Prithvi yells at Nagre for supporting Preeta. Nagre advises him not to indulge in a fight and maintain his image in front of the investors because he may look like a goon fighting with a famous cricketer Karan. Sherlyn and Natasha enter their room and elaborate on the reason behind their fight. Prithvi denies terminating Natasha's contract and permits Natasha to move forward with her plan.

Sherlyn gets offended and asks Prithvi what he wants now. She reminds him that she married Rishabh and destroyed his life because Prithvi wanted, yet the latter is not satisfied. Prithvi calls her a jealous woman, to which Sherlyn calls him selfish who kills people after getting his work done. Prithvi says to Sherlyn he has not killed her yet.

