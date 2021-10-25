Kundali Bhagya, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Sandeep reveals who is the mastermind

In today’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta tells Sandeep that if he reveals the mastermind’s name, then she won’t show the police. Sandeep tells them that it’s one of their own, and confesses that it’s Prithvi, and tells them that he wants to destroy Rishabh completely. Preeta, Shrishti, and Sameer are stunned. Rakhi tells Dadi and Kareena that she regrets scolding Preeta. Preeta brings Dadi’s medicines and Dadi tells her she can do all her work herself. Rakhi apologies to Preeta for scolding her and Preeta tells it’s fine as she understands what everyone’s going through.

Sherlyn recalls how Prithvi scolded her and thinks that Rishab is actually a good person since he took so much care of her. Prithvi enters her room and apologises to her for scolding her. Sherlyn tells him she’s not his puppet to keep forgiving him every time and tells him to get out. Preeta and Rakhi reach the police station and plead with the officer to let them meet Rishab and he agrees. Sherlyn gets his food. Kareena gives Prithvi a file and asks him to get Mahesh’s signature on them. Rishab hugs Rakhi and he tells her that his family is his strength. Rakhi turns around to ask Sherlyn to give food but doesn’t spot her and goes to get her.

Rishab thanks Preeta for doing a lot for his family and she tries to tell Rishab about the proof but is interrupted. The police officer tells them the time is over. Sherlyn tells the officer that she arrived just now, and the officer tells her only she can stay. Sherlyn tells Rishabh that she is not cheating on him with Prithvi and tells him her earring must’ve been in his pocket because he might’ve found it when she lost it. Rakhi tells Preeta to wait for Sherlyn to come and leaves. Sherlyn asks Rishab to give another chance to their relationship.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

