Kundali Bhagya, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi manipulates Karan

In today’s episode, Srishti asks Preeta why she said that to the reporters. Preeta tells her that she heard someone say that a wife will always defend her husband so she thought if she spoke as a business partner then it will prove that she trusts Karan. Preeta walks in and sees Prithivi. He tells her how she took control of all the Luthra business and snatched everything from him. She tells she will save Karan no matter what but also as a business partner not just a wife.

The lawyer tells Sameer that they don't have solid proof to prove Karan innocent and the entire nation is now against Karan. The trust he once had is all gone. The lawyer tells him to meet him tomorrow so that they can create points for the case. Prithvi warns Karan from trusting Preeta as it would be the biggest mistake of his life. Karan tells Preeta that he's tired so they should talk later. She tells him that she will get him out of there as she knows he has done nothing wrong. The reporters keep asking Shrishti about the match making. She runs from them. She meets Preeta and asks her how it was. Preeta tells her that Karan is angry as he feels she just wants money. Preeta tells Shrishti to go meet him.

Shristi and Sameer request the inspector if they can go meet Karan. He tells them visiting hours are over. Sameer explains that Karan needs to know the whole situation with the lawyer. The inspector agrees to let them in. The Luthras are watching the news when Prithvi comes and switches off the television. He tells them reporters only know how to spice things up and spread fake news. He tells them he's sure that Karan is innocent. Sherlyn smiles thinking of how the Luthras don't know Prithvi is the real reason why Karan went to jail.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi meets Karan in jail