Kundali Bhagya, 25th February 2022, Written Update: Rakhi plans Mahesh’s birthday party

In today’s episode, Srishti tells it’s good that Mona isn’t in the house anymore but tells Preeta that she shouldn’t have risked her life like this. Preeta tells to gain some things she had to do this. She tells the good thing is that Mahesh will be out of the basement and Rakhi will be really happy. Srishti tells Prithvi won’t be happy. Preeta tells she will defeat him. Srishti tells Biji that they should leave. Preeta asks them to wait until Mahesh’s birthday celebrations. She tells she’s waiting for someone to come call her so that she can refuse first and then agree to attend the party.

Srishti asks her why would she do that. Preeta tells so that no one knows she still cares about the family. Sherlyn scolds Natasha for not getting rid of the poison. Natasha tells Karan was with her so she couldn’t do anything. Natasha and Sherlyn get into an argument. Preeta comes there and asks Sherlyn if Natasha is actually her sister as she doesn’t even have any class like her. Natasha tells she doesn’t even want to be like Sherlyn as she knows she’s better than her. Sherlyn tells her to behave. Preeta leaves and Sherlyn tells if Mahesh comes out of the basement and becomes fine he’ll remember everything. Rakhi thanks Preeta for throwing Mona out of the house. Preeta tells she did it for her own good.

Rakhi invites her to the party and Preeta tells she has a plan. She tells Rakhi to bring Mahesh out of the basement so he can adjust with the family until guests arrive. Rakhi gets happy and leaves. Karan comes and tells he knows that she only cares about money. Preeta thinks she needs to get everything right so she can show how much she loves everyone. Rakhi tells everyone Mahesh’s birthday plan and Sherlyn, Natasha, and Prithvi panic.

