Kundali Bhagya 25th March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Prithvi threatens Karan

In today’s episode, Prithvi is in jail and asks why’s he there. Karan comes and the inspector tells him that an FIR has been filed against him. Karan and Prithvi start fighting and Prithvi threatens to ruin his family. Dadi tells she’s just happy that Karan is released and Kareena tells Prithvi never liked them anyway. Karan calls Sameer and asks him to take good care of Kritika until he’s back and recalls Prithvi’s threat. Kritika cries and thinks she couldn’t save Prithvi. Sherlyn comes and consoles her.

Prithvi is sitting when the constable says that someone has come to meet him. Prithvi asks if it is Karan but the constable mentions that it was a lady. Prithvi thinks it would be Sherlyn and he is taken to the visiting area. Prithvi gets shocked seeing Preeta and asks her why’s she there. Preeta reveals that she is here to answer his questions that she didn’t answer before and tells him that she came back to the family to take care of everyone as she loves her family and would do anything for them. She tells him that she purposely brought the papers home as she was sure he would steal these papers.

Prithvi praises Preeta for her plan, and tells her that she will never be loved by the Luthra family regardless of how many good deeds she does. Preeta tells Prithvi to not worry about her and only think about his own life and threatens to send Sherlyn also to jail and she leaves wishing him a Happy Holi. Prithvi looks at Preeta with anger.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Karan follows Prithvi